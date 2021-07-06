Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $224.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

