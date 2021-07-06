Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,549.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,452.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,551.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

