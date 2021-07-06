Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 133,825 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,825 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of MakeMyTrip worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,847,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,106 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $19,525,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $14,023,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 399,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $11,245,000. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.