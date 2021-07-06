Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 134,225 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Despegar.com worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 45.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 421,715 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 384,221 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,919,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 979,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

DESP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

DESP opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.51. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.