Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 13,490 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Watts Water Technologies worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.09.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

