Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 327,857 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327,857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Kennametal worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after acquiring an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 969,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares during the period.

NYSE KMT opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

