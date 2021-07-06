Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,779 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $258.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.