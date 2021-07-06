Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

