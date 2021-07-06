Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

