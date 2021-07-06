Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,194 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AptarGroup worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in AptarGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 180,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 259,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after buying an additional 103,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.