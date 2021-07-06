Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EXC opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

