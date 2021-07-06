LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,491 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of LCNB worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LCNB by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 284,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37. LCNB Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

