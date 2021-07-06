Lead Wallet (LEAD) One Day Volume Hits $165,798.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.62 million and $165,798.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00046527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00135454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00166138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.05 or 1.00143781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.00948521 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

