Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:LTG traded up GBX 1.99 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 189.49 ($2.48). 4,083,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.46. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 197.20 ($2.58). The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

In other news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

