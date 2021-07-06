Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR) Shares Down 0.4%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INFR)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.11 and last traded at $31.11. 286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.