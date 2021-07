Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.95

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.95 and last traded at $107.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.