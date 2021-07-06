Lendingblock (LND) Hits Market Cap of $8.23 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 39.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Lendingblock has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $4,977.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00927216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

