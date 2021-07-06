Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 64.90. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

