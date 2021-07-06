Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

