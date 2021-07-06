LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $10.92

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $10.65. LG Display shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 327 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 240.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 157.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

