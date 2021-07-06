LHT Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. LHT has a market cap of $149,227.09 and approximately $16.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006723 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000215 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

