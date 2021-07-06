Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.12

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 143053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

The firm has a market cap of $571.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.