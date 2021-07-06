Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.11. 1,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,175. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $109.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

