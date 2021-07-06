Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.36.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.48.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

