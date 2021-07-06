LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.
LFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
