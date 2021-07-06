LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

LFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LFST stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,713. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.