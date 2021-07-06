Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $2.18 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.41 million and $384,721.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00006371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00405423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.