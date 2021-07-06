LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce sales of $9.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.63 million to $10.08 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $39.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.76 million to $40.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.99 million, with estimates ranging from $40.47 million to $45.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.37. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

