LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 5.4% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $18,053.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00058249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.27 or 0.00921557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00044808 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,043,437,719 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,469,543 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

