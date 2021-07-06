Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 119.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,653 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.19% of Lincoln National worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.