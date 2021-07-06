Linda Llewelyn Sells 3,260 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $182,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,186 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $168,125.22.

On Monday, May 3rd, Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50.

HCAT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. 240,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

