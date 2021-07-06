Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.55

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $778.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.81 million. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

