LiquidApps Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $9,481.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00092655 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

