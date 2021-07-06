Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits Market Cap of $457,017.75

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $457,017.75 and $58,433.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

