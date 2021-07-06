Liquity (LQTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $5.41 or 0.00015946 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $33.89 million and $1.05 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00133227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00165866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,948.57 or 1.00140876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.38 or 0.00947999 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,269,911 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

