Liquity USD Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $732.08 million and $1.38 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.06 or 0.00971438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044915 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

