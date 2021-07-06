Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.92.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $209,532,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,219,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $126,928,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $348.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $153.32 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

