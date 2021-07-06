Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.92.
LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.
In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $348.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $153.32 and a 1 year high of $417.98.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.