Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

