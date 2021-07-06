Livenodes Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022348 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005411 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

