LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,675 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in LKQ by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,778,000 after buying an additional 629,669 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

