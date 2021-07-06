Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other reports. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 269,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,131. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,635,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

