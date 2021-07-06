Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0574

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $817,039.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,193,069 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

