LocalCoinSwap Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $861,057.92 and $1,310.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00235006 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001507 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.27 or 0.00810280 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,575,375 coins and its circulating supply is 51,362,598 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

