Lodge Hill Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 467,460 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 467,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,150,000. Vontier comprises 5.6% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Vontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

