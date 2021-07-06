Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2,065.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of Logitech International worth $53,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Logitech International stock opened at $123.49 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

