Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 940,470 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOOK shares. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. The company has a market capitalization of £273.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

