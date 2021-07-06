Loom Network Trading 47.1% Higher This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $74.41 million and approximately $96.98 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.00929717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044703 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

