Loopring Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $311.42 million and $24.68 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00965866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,574,300 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.