Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Tops $0.0001

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Loser Coin has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00133707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00167054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.54 or 1.00173665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.30 or 0.00969222 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.