Lossless (LSS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $466,994.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $466,994.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00134120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00166775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,343.65 or 1.00289608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.00959635 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,135 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.