Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 273,177 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $254,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $5,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.24. 105,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,494. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

